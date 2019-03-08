Advanced search

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 September 2019

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

A fish and chip shop has temporarily closed after it experienced 'teething problems' at its opening event.

The Chippy, Highbridge experienced equipment failure at its launch in August, which has since closed so the company's directors can 'fix the issue'.

The takeaway, in Church Street, states it has shut 'temporarily', but has not yet revealed when it plans to reopen.

In a recent statement to the Mercury, a company spokesman said: "Our equipment went down at the shop's launch, which is the reason behind why we have had to temporarily close while we fix the issue."

The chippy opened on August 9 but quickly was closed again while the issue was investigated.

The takeaway said it was 'blown away' by the response to opening a takeaway last month and plans to open the business Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 8.30pm.

