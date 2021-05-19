Soft play centre celebrates reopening date

Published: 10:52 AM May 19, 2021

A soft play centre in Cheddar welcomed families back this week following an ease in lockdown restrictions.

Staff from Ocean Adventurers, in Cheddar Business Park, have been working round the clock to prepare for the reopening date.

During the lockdowns, the business, off Wedmore Road, made a number of improvements - adding more food and drink for customers to choose from, and increasing seating areas.

Ocean Adventurers has also launched new party packages to help children celebrate their birthdays with friends and family.

A spokesman said: "We are always striving to provide the best indoor play experience for your littles ones and have more to come with upcoming holiday clubs and bringing back our Santa experience."