News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

Soft play centre celebrates reopening date

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:52 AM May 19, 2021   
Ocean Adventurers in Cheddar

Ocean Adventurers reopened on May 17. - Credit: Ocean Adventurers

A soft play centre in Cheddar welcomed families back this week following an ease in lockdown restrictions.

Staff from Ocean Adventurers, in Cheddar Business Park, have been working round the clock to prepare for the reopening date.

During the lockdowns, the business, off Wedmore Road, made a number of improvements - adding more food and drink for customers to choose from, and increasing seating areas.

Ocean Adventurers has also launched new party packages to help children celebrate their birthdays with friends and family.

A spokesman said: "We are always striving to provide the best indoor play experience for your littles ones and have more to come with upcoming holiday clubs and bringing back our Santa experience."

Lockdown Easing
Cheddar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Scott

Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Baker Street

Avon and Somerset Police

Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
South West hit by tornado

Somerset Weather

Mini tornado does damage in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Walker & Ling in Weston High Street.

North Somerset Council

Weston shopfront restored to its former glory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon