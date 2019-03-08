Advanced search

Jacob, 8, given specialist trike to help him learn to ride

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 October 2019

Jacob testing out his new trike.

Jacob testing out his new trike.

The family of a Weston-super-Mare boy with cerebral palsy are 'over the moon' after he was presented with a specialist trike.

Jacob on his new trike.Jacob on his new trike.

Jacob Moore, aged eight, has been trying to ride a bike for months, but due to his lack of leg strength and core balance, it was difficult for him to master the skill.

Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, in Bristol, heard about his plight and decided to purchase a Tomcat trike for him.

The trike is specifically designed to support people with physical needs to ensure they can benefit from the joys of cycling.

Jacob's mum, Elizabeth, said: "We are absolutely delighted and so thankful to Irwin Mitchell for helping us get access to this trike.

"Jacob has some memory issues but after the trial all he talked about was being able to go on it again.

"We are all just over the moon with it and think it will make a massive difference to his life and how he gets exercise. He is going to love every minute with it."

