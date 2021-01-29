Weston business celebrated for its Covid-19 briefings

Published: 8:00 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM January 29, 2021

A safety and crisis management business based in Weston has been nominated for an 'outstanding achievement' award for its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Otho, based in The Hive on Beaufighter Road, has been recognised by the Somerset Business Awards for its regular briefing notes on Covid-19, which have given a thorough breakdown on Government guidelines throughout the pandemic.

Otho's director, Tony Thompson, has expressed his pride in being shortlisted for the award and the feedback its information distribution has received.

Otho director, Tony Thompson. - Credit: Otho

He said: "I was really pleased to be shortlisted and then delighted to pass through the selection process to reach the final three.

"The briefing note has grown from a couple of pages in the early days to 20 pages. The constant changing of rules and instructions has been a challenge for many and because I am reading and studying all the information issued by the government, I am seen as a reliable source of advice and guidance."

Recently, the firm was named the nation's best Safety and Crisis Management Consultancy at another award show.

The winner of the Somerset Business award will be announced on March 26.







