There with you: Surprise Easter meal for frontline workers

Boots in Bournville pharmacy manager Jason Davis and his family were treated to a roast and he was also awarded a signed Liverpool shirt for being a 'Superstar'. Archant

A small family business which sells sporting memorabilia in Weston has organised for 58 roast dinners to be delivered to NHS and key workers as a surprise on Easter Sunday.

Weston Hospital staff nurse Juliet Tate with her roast. Weston Hospital staff nurse Juliet Tate with her roast.

Stu and Marina Turner of Somerset Signing and Framing Co, based in Beach Road, has held a fundraising raffle to pay for nominated families to receive the two-course meals.

Stu said; “We usually fundraise for a charity at Easter. However, this year was different and we thought long and hard about what we could do.

“So our followers on Facebook recommended those who have been going above and beyond to help others during this challenging time who they believed deserved to be treated themselves.

“We contacted local chef Steve Mitchell of Pappies Kitchen and he was happy to work in partnership with us to cook and deliver the meals.”

Marina and Stu of Somerset Signing & Framing Co. Marina and Stu of Somerset Signing & Framing Co.

The business also chose five people from those nominated to be ‘Superstars’, and they were gifted a signed piece of memorabilia, including a Ronaldo Juventus shirt, Mike Tyson glove, Lionel Messi montage, and a Martin Johnson England picture.

Marina said: “We were overwhelmed with our supporters’ generosity buying so many raffle tickets, and reading the nominations was very emotional for us.

“So many people are going out of their way, daily, to help others in need during this difficult time and it was wonderful that we were able to recognise this by treating them.”

A total of £345 left over after paying for the meals will be donated to Weston Hospicecare.