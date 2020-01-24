Advanced search

Nursing home purchased

PUBLISHED: 14:54 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 24 January 2020

Allegra Care has bought St George’s Nursing Home. Picture: Allegra Care

A business has purchased a nursing home near Weston.

Allegra Care has bought St George's Nursing Home, in Parsons Avenue, in a deal supported by a seven-figure funding package structured by Allied Irish Bank.

The nursing home is a purpose-built, 66-bed home providing elderly care with nursing and day care.

The home opened in 2012 and provides accommodation over two floors, which includes a cinema room, hairdressing salon and nail bar, reading room, and several other lounge areas.

Helen Jones, chief executive at Allegra Care, said: "We already have plans to provide additional services with the provision of specialist dementia care.

"We will also incorporate wellbeing strategies as part of our fundamental commitment to wellbeing.

"We have also commenced the development strategies for our site colleagues, building on the existing capability to provide personal and career growth for team members."

