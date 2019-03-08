Thatchers apprentice wins Weston College award

An apprentice from Thatchers Cider has been named learner of the year at the Weston College Business Awards.

Molly O'Flaherty, aged 17, joined the Sandford cidermaker's Young Talent Programme last September.

Molly, from Weston, has spent time in different commercial roles throughout the company including sales, marketing and customer service.

She has taken on new challenges - meeting customers, attending trade fairs and festivals and worked on marketing projects.

Emma Cox, Thatchers' talent development manager, said: "What a fantastic experience for Molly to have received this accolade.

"She's got a great career ahead of her. The judges singled her out from some pretty amazing apprentices for her dedication and commitment to the role."

Thatchers was also named New Apprentice Employer, and Overall Employer of the Year at the awards.