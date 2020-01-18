Thatchers introduces first alcohol-free cider

Thatchers Zero. Archant

A cidermaker in Sandford has introduced its first alcohol-free cider.

Thatchers Zero was crafted by the expert cidermakers at Myrtle Farm by using a selection of their favourite bittersweet apple varieties. The cider has a medium dry taste.

Managing director Martin Thatchers said: "We've taken a lot of time and care in the production of Zero.

"Created to be full of taste from the start, this is a no-alcohol cider that meets the growing consumer expectation for moderation but just as importantly offers great character and is something special and enjoyable to drink.

"It offers the premium experience people are looking for when choosing an alcohol-free alternative."

Like all other ciders in its range, Thatchers Zero is gluten free and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

The Somerset cidermaker is greatly reducing the plastic in its packaging and creating its own energy at Myrtle Farm.