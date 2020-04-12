Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

Royal Mail has announced changes to its services as of this week following the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Delivery offices will close on Wednesday and Sunday and new timetables are in force at customer service points.

In a statement published on Royal Mail’s website, it states: “Our largest locations will be open between 7-11am. All other Customer Service Points will be open between 7-9am. All will be closed on Wednesday and Sunday.

“We will no longer guarantee deliveries by 9am the next working day for items posted from March 31 onwards. From this date we will instead guarantee deliveries by 12pm. As a result, we will not consider a claim for delay or consequential loss as a result of delay for items posted using the Special Delivery Guaranteed by 9am service that are delivered between 9am and 12pm, from that date.

“For items posted from March 19 up to and including March 30 a guarantee will not be offered. As a result, we will not consider a claim for delay or consequential loss as a result of delay for items posted using the Special Delivery Guaranteed by 1pm service during this period.”

Royal Mail has also made changes to the retention period which has been extended to 30 days before items are returned to sender.

This applies to items where they have left a Something For You card, items with a surcharge to pay, customs charge to pay or items where the parcel is addressed to the customer service point.

It adds: “To protect both our people and customers as much as possible, we are minimising contact during delivery. We will not be handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures but instead log the name of the person accepting the item.

“Additionally, for all customers where we need to deliver any item that won’t fit through your letterbox, we will place your item at your door. Having knocked on your door, we will then step aside to a safe distance while you retrieve your item. This will ensure your item is delivered securely rather than being left outside.”

For more information about the changes, visit www.royalmail.com/termschanges