Friendship club for disabled people given cash boost

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2019

The Thatchers Foundation has donated £2,000 to The Notable Club.

The Thatchers Foundation has donated £2,000 to The Notable Club.

Archant

A club which provides companionship for people with disabilities has been given a cash boost by The Thatchers Foundation.

The Notable Club, which meets at Uphill Scout Hall, gives people the chance to socialise and enjoy activities.

The £2,000 donation will help with transport for its members and to fund a day out over the summer.

Belinda Rice from The Notable Club said: "This is a very generous donation which we will be put towards the cost of community transport so our members can get to and from the club, which is always one of our most significant ongoing costs."

Mike Williamson, foundation trustee, believes the group plays a key role in people's lives.

He said: "The club is a very happy place and provides much needed companionship for its members.

"We're really pleased our donation will be going towards providing an exciting day out with many happy memories for the club members."

