Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 17:29 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 08 September 2020

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

A Somerset sports bar has temporarily closed after it reported a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Post and Wicket at Wedmore Playing Fields will reopen after a thorough deep clean and all staff have been tested.

The business issued a statement on social media to confirm a player of Wedmore Cricket Club, who lives in Salisbury, that attended the bar on Saturday evening from 8pm tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (Monday) after they took a test on Sunday.

People who visited The Post and Wicket who are signed-up to the NHS Test and Trace scheme will be contacted by the bar and staff have today (Tuesday) completed coronavirus tests at drive-in centres and are now waiting for results, which will be issued within the next 48 hours.

The bar made the decision to close the business with ‘immediate effect’ yesterday, after receiving confirmation of the cricket team player’s test result one hour prior.

Staff thanked him for his ‘prompt’ actions to inform the business.

A professional deep clean of the bar areas, toilets, communal areas, changing rooms and public toilets has been arranged and the bar will be closed until at least September 18.

