The simple guide to funeral costs and everything you need to know about finding the right funeral director

A pre-paid plan can help you cover funeral costs. Picture: Groves Family Funeral Directors Archant

All too often Claire and Nigel Groves, owners of Groves Family Funeral Directors, have seen family members racked with guilt over whether they're doing right by their loved one when planning their funeral.

During this difficult time dealing with budgets and pricing is the last thing you want to do. To help, they've compiled this handy guide, that breaks down the costs and tells you what to expect. This way when the time comes you can focus on the more important things, like saying goodbye.

What costs do I need to consider when arranging a funeral?

A funeral director can help you plan the service you want. Picture: Archant A funeral director can help you plan the service you want. Picture: Archant

When you know what you need to pay for, it's easier to control your spending and decide what are must-haves, what are nice touches and what you don't need to worry about at all. The cost of a funeral can be broken down in to two sections: the funeral directors' fees and the external costs.

The Directors' fees

This covers the cost of the services they provide, including the vehicles (the hearse and any limousines), the coffin, caring for the deceased, the funeral itself and the completion of any legal documents.

External fees

This includes the crematorium or burial fees, cost of the person leading the service and doctor's fees for death certificates. It also covers the costs of flowers and newspaper notices. "Other external costs that aren't always considered are the costs of a headstone, or the cost of food, drink and a venue for the reception," said Claire. "Each of these could easily run into thousands for the final cost."

Is there a way to hold the service I want for an affordable price?

"We recommend you shop around," said Nigel. "It's easy to forget when you're planning a funeral that you can compare prices. The costs can differ drastically from one funeral director to another."

How can I make it easier to pay for everything?

The average cost of a funeral in the UK is £3,757 according to the Money Advice Service. Start putting aside a little each month to contribute towards the cost, with a pre-paid funeral plan and by the time it comes to arrange the service there could be nothing left to pay.

What do I need to watch out for?

"At the moment the funeral profession is completely unregulated," said Claire. "There are however a couple of funeral associations to which any well-intended funeral business should belong. The National Association of Funeral Directors and The Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors have very strict codes of conduct and carry out regular inspections to make sure the expected high standards are being met. We are a fully associated member of both."

When first approaching a funeral director, this is one of the first things you should check.

How can I find the right funeral director for me?

"There are some national online companies that provide services at a competitive rate but unfortunately some families have been let down as they're not fully aware of what's included in the services they've chosen," Nigel explained. "Finding the right funeral director is a very personal matter, you'll be working closely with them for a few weeks and need to know that you can trust them and that they understand your needs."

Meeting face-to-face with a funeral director that has a high street presence and is part of your community can help you get a sense of the company and if they're right for you.

Helping you say goodbye

"We're here to support families in any and every way they need. We're upfront and honest with our costs and always go above and beyond to provide the very best for our clients," Claire said.

Groves Family Funeral Directors understand the level of trust that you instil upon them when you ask them to take care of your loved one. They understand that your final farewell is important and are dedicated to making sure they do everything they can to get it right for you.

For help with funeral arrangements or for a quote call 01934 525042 at any time, it's a 24-hour line. Visit grovesfamilyfuneraldirectors.co.uk to find out more about how your local family run funeral directors can be of service to you.