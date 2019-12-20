PICTURES: The Stage Door restaurant, café and bar opens in Weston
PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 December 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
A Weston man has transformed the former Blue Ocean Thai restaurant in town into a restaurant, café and bar.
David Bailey, aged 35, says it has been 'brilliant' to see an influx of people visiting The Stage Door to grab a bite to eat since it opened on December 13.
David has spent months getting the eatery, in Weston High Street, ready for its grand opening and he has regular volunteer help from his partner Kylie and kitchen assistant Dave.
The Stage Door serves breakfast, afternoon tea and sandwiches, as well as Sunday lunches to passers by in Weston.
It also offers people alcoholic beverages including wine, beer and spirits.
Restaurant owner, David Bailey, said: "The Stage Door opened just over a week ago and it's been packed in here ever since.
"We decided to open a restaurant in Weston to give everyone a fantastic social space with fair prices in town.
"We've got a psychic night coming up and we will be holding private functions and music events here in future".
David has lived in Weston his whole life and worked in security 'for years' before venturing into the food industry.
He also used to run a sport's shop with his dad in the town's High Street around 10 years ago behind the former Woolworths store, which has been replaced by Poundland in town.
David continued: "We decided to call the bar The Stage Door because we're pretty near to Weston Playhouse - we're only two doors down.
"We cook pre-theatre meals for people who fancy something to eat before spending a night at the Playhouse.
"It took at least a couple of months to get everything ready for the restaurant's opening, we scrubbed the floor relentlessly and it was black when we first took over the space.
"So far, it's been brilliant running the business in town and we would like to thank everyone who has helped and wished us well since we opened."
The eatery is taking bookings for social events, weddings and birthdays and its due to hold several Christmas parties in town in the coming days.
The venue will host a psychic Christmas party on Sunday from 3pm.
Tickets, priced £10, are available to buy through the restaurant's Facebook page.