Barley Wood crowned overall winner at tourism awards

The winning team from YMCA Dulverton Group with one of their awards. nick williams photography

A wedding venue in Wrington has picked up three golds at the Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team from Barley Wood received awards after being recognised in the Wedding Venue of the Year, Tourism Innovation categories and being crowned overall winner of winners.

Barley Wood received gold in the Wedding Venue of the Year category, which was new for 2019, and recognises venues which go above and beyond for their clients.

This year, 21 weddings have been held within the Barley Wood grounds and have been tailored to suit the couple individually.

Barley Wood also managed to scoop gold in the Tourism Innovation Award, which recognises innovative developments.

As a social enterprise, Barley Wood operates self-sufficiently and employs apprentices to work alongside the experienced team, as well as supporting the Somerset economy by recommending local businesses and working collaboratively with the community.

The final award of the evening, Winner of Winners, recognised Barley Wood for delivering excellence while supporting other local businesses and creating a legacy for the team, community and visitors.

The experience available at Barley Wood impressed award judges so much they decided to award the overall prize to the team, who were shocked to have won.

Martin Hodgson, chief executive of YMCA Dulverton Group which owns the venue, said: "I am so proud Barley Wood has been recognised by winning gold three times.

"To become a finalist alone was a great achievement for us, and to win gold in two categories as well as the overall winner of winners is astounding.

"The team is incredibly dedicated to ensuring Barley Wood is a welcoming, friendly and beautiful place to visit.

"We are approaching five years since we took over Barley Wood and in that time we have seen so many people walk through our doors, take in the breath-taking views and become surprised that all of this is offered by a charity. Every time someone chooses Barley Wood, they are directly supporting YMCA Dulverton Group and enabling us to continue working within our local communities to help young people to fulfil their full potential."