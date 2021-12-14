News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
New Toolstation store opens on Somerset business park

Paul Jones

Published: 2:29 PM December 14, 2021
Toolstation in Highbridge officially open

Staff outside the new Highbridge branch of Toolstation - Credit: Toolstation

DIY and trade retailer Toolstation has opened a new store in Somerset. 

The firm opened the doors of its new store in Highbridge, which has created seven new jobs, on Monday (December 13).  

Manager at the store, on the Isleport Business Park, Nicole Bateman, said: “We are pleased to have opened the new branch and look forward to supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Highbridge.” 

Customers of the Highbridge branch will also be able to try out Toolstation’s recently launched customer app, which shows what the store has in stock and allows people to order in advance.  

The Highbridge store is open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays. 

Toolstation, Isleport Business Park, Highbridge

The new Toolstation branch in Highbridge - Credit: Toolstation


Highbridge News

