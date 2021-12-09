Toolstation to open new store in Highbridge next week

The new store is on the Isleport Business Park in Highbridge - Credit: Google Street View

Toolstation has announced the opening details of its new store in Highbridge.

The firm, which suppliers tools and more to the trades, will open its doors on the Isleport Business Park on Monday (December 13).

The store will create seven new jobs.

The opening comes after the retailer opened its 500th UK branch in New Malden, Surrey.

Store manager in Highbridge, Nicole Bateman, said: "We are pleased to be opening the new branch and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Highbridge.

"We recognise the importance of challenging times and our knowledgeable team are committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any task."

Toolstation Highbridge will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday and from 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.