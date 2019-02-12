‘Political pressure’ preventing new petrol station being built - Budgens
PUBLISHED: 08:55 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 03 March 2019
Archant
A supermarket chain says it is being forced to take ‘ridiculous and expensive’ steps in order to get ‘straight-forward’ plans to develop a former pub approved.
Tout Ltd wants to replace Cleeve’s boarded-up Lord Nelson with a petrol station, store, offices and a pub/café.
The scheme has failed to win North Somerset Council’s favour despite revisions.
Owner Jon Tout said: “After 14 months of negotiation and discussion it seems an appeal is the only way we are going to get a fair hearing.
“Since December 2017 we’ve responded positively to everything the council has asked for.
“We were told on three occasions it would go to (the planning) committee with a likely recommendation for approval but each time it was postponed.”
Mr Tout says the firm was told ‘political pressure’ was delaying a decision. So instead it will go to a planning inspector to decide, if North Somerset contests the plan.
Mr Tout added: “It’s a ridiculous and expensive outcome to what should have been a straight-forward local decision.”