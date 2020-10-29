Shop Local: Halloween scavenger hunt and artisan markets for Weston

Shoppers can pick up a form for the scavenger hunt from Weston Collective. Picture: Jane Main Archant

A Halloween scavenger hunt and artisan markets will be attracting shoppers into Weston in the run-up to Christmas.

Eight shops in the Sovereign Shopping Centre are taking part in a Halloween scavenger hunt this week.

Children can pick up a form from Weston Collective and hunt for eight scary ‘Boo’ bears to spell out a word.

The shop will also be hosting a book signing on Saturday from 9am-5.30pm with Lynne Hudson – author of children’s book Thingamanose. From November 6, the centre’s Ping Pong Parlour will be transformed into an artisan market on Thursdays to Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the markets will focus on food and drink, while Thursdays and Sundays will feature art fairs, flea markets and stalls with vintage, retro and antique goods.

Founder of Weston Collective, Jane Main, is keen to hear from anyone who would like to take part. To find out more, call Jane on 07789 276904 or email thewestoncollective@mail.co.uk