Desserts parlour and flats plan for former banks in centre of town

Two former Burnham banks could be set for redevelopment Picture: Google Google

Two former Burnham banks are set for re-development if plans are approved.

What was Britannia Building Society in College Street, before it closed in 2016, could become a dessert restaurant if proposals submitted by Daniel Fear Architectural Services come to fruition.

A design and access statement submitted to Sedgemoor District Council stated that the firm's client was 'keen to open a business which will serve a selection of hot and cold desserts including waffles and crepes, cooked and served on site' as well as 'cheesecakes, ice cream and sundaes'.

The whole of the ground floor would be converted into a restaurant, including kitchen and toilet facilities, while the second floor of the premises would be turned into a flat.

Elsewhere on College Street the former HSBC building could be turned into four flats if plans are given the go ahead.

GCGP Properties is seeking permission to convert the ground floor into two, one-bed flats and the first floor into a single two bedroom flat, with access from the rear, with another single bedroom apartment planned on the second floor.

As part of the submission's design and access statement GCGP stated the new self-contained complex would not include residents parking as the development was in a 'highly sustainable location with 'bus stops located nearby.'

This way occupants would be encouraged to 'use public transport as opposed to private vehicles'.

Mike Murphy head of Burham's Chamber of Trade said: “Everybody was concerned the banks on College Street had been empty for quite some time.

“We are against ground floor flats going into the retail area because we believe retail isn't dead.

“There has been a lot of talk about the internet killing retail, but we have seen when people open a niche retail space people use it.”

“Anyone who wants to bring niche retail into the town is more than welcome to, and we completely support it.

“There's only one ice cream parlour in that part of town so it may help to bring tourists and other people to College Street.”

The plans for the flats are open to consultation and comments until April 30.