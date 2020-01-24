Bakers Dolphin tackles UK coach-driver shortage in Weston

Bakers Dolphin driver Michael Blowers was named national Coach Tour Driver of the Year in 2018.Picture: Neil Phillips Neil Phillips

A dozen people have graduated from the Bakers Dolphin Driving School in Weston, launched to tackle a national coach driver shortage in the UK.

They can now drive mini-buses, double-decker coaches and the firm's flagship Gold Service vehicles.

Managing director at Bakers Dolphin, Max Fletcher, said: "Research revealed a key reason behind the shortage was an ageing workforce, with too few drivers coming on board to replace those retiring or moving on to other careers. Young candidates were put off by the cost of getting a PCV licence, so we launched our own driver training school to fund these costs.

"There has been an excellent response, and we are delighted a dozen new drivers recently passed their PCV tests and are fully licenced to drive our coaches."

For more information, or to apply to become a coach driver, email derek.forbes@bakersdolphin.com