Historic manor reopens as self-catering venue after fire

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 March 2019

Harriet and Adam getting married at Uphill Manor.

Archant

The owners of Uphill Manor which was devastated by a fire two years ago celebrated its grand reopening with a family wedding.

A fire tore through the historic manor in July 2016, gutting some of the building’s roofs, floors and staircases and destroying five bedrooms and the staff quarters.

Most of the domestic quarters of the property, where owners Craig and Tina Kennedy live, escaped the blaze but it was badly affected by smoke, heat and water after firefighters used 60,000 litres of water to put out the blaze.

Some of the most historically important parts of the building, including the dining room, library, smoke room, drawing room and octagonal hall and entrance halls were also severely damaged by smoke and water.

The grade-II listed building has been restored to its former glory, thanks to a multi-million pound restoration project.

Craig and Tina celebrated its reopening with a joyous family occasion – their daughter Harriet’s wedding to Adam Mcconnachie – which was delayed for a year due to the fire.

Craig and Tina have decided to reopen the business as a self-catering venue instead of B&B.

The property can sleep up to 12 people and guests will have exclusive use of the entire property for family groups and celebrations.

Craig said: “We are excited about the new venture. It’s a change.

“Since the fire we have got three years older and we thought, ‘let’s try something different’.

“We thought doing this self-catering venture would be less hard work than a B&B.

“We very much enjoyed doing 20 years as a B&B and we met some lovely and very interesting people – many of whom we have remained friends with.

“We just thought we’d have a change.

“We’ll forever be grateful for everyone who helped with the restoration of our beloved manor and look forward to welcoming families to enjoy it.”

Craig and Tina received almost £5million from the business’ insurer NFU Mutual which made the restoration work possible.

The stunning Gothic manor house, which has been run as a successful B&B since 1997, has been brought back to its former glory through an extensive restoration project with the help of specialists from across the country.

