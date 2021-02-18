Vape store handed prohibition notice for 'flouting' lockdown rules

Published: 4:00 PM February 18, 2021

Steam Chasers, in Weston's Baker Street, has been handed a prohibition notice for breaking lockdown trading rules. - Credit: Google Street View

A vape store in Weston has been served a prohibition notice by North Somerset Council.

The notice was presented after the shop continued to serve customers as normal during lockdown, despite not being an 'essential' business.

Vape store Steam Chasers, in Bakers Street, has since been advised by council officers on how to operate a click-and-collect service to continue trading during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Mike Bell, who heads up the council's regulatory services, insisted that despite understanding the tough times they are in, businesses will continue to be served notices if they should break lockdown guidance.

He said: "We all recognise that times are tough for businesses, but the rules around which businesses can operate during the current lockdown are quite clear.

"It is disappointing when we find businesses who fail to comply with those rules. Our residents and businesses in the main have been doing what they need to do.

"Lockdown hasn't been easy for any of us, but there is no excuse for failing to follow the rules."

Cllr Mike Bell. - Credit: Archant

Two similar notices were served in Weston last month as two hand car-wash services also failed to adjust their services to the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Cllr Bell added: "My message to any businesses which flout the rules is clear - we will find you out and we will take appropriate action."