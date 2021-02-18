News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

Vape store handed prohibition notice for 'flouting' lockdown rules

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM February 18, 2021   
Steam Chasers, in Weston's Baker Street, has been handed a prohibition notice for breaking lockdown trading rules.

Steam Chasers, in Weston's Baker Street, has been handed a prohibition notice for breaking lockdown trading rules. - Credit: Google Street View

A vape store in Weston has been served a prohibition notice by North Somerset Council.

The notice was presented after the shop continued to serve customers as normal during lockdown, despite not being an 'essential' business.

Vape store Steam Chasers, in Bakers Street, has since been advised by council officers on how to operate a click-and-collect service to continue trading during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Mike Bell, who heads up the council's regulatory services, insisted that despite understanding the tough times they are in, businesses will continue to be served notices if they should break lockdown guidance.

He said: "We all recognise that times are tough for businesses, but the rules around which businesses can operate during the current lockdown are quite clear.

"It is disappointing when we find businesses who fail to comply with those rules. Our residents and businesses in the main have been doing what they need to do.

"Lockdown hasn't been easy for any of us, but there is no excuse for failing to follow the rules."

Cllr Mike Bell.

Cllr Mike Bell. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones
  2. 2 Police officer sacked after 'inappropriate relationship'
  3. 3 Woman charged with murder following man's death
  1. 4 ‘The ultimate takeaway experience’: award-winning fish and chips delivered straight to your door
  2. 5 Grand Pier makes surprise delivery for NHS staff on Pancake day
  3. 6 Staff enjoy afternoon of meditation
  4. 7 Council's environment plan to be put to the public
  5. 8 Council approves plan to repurpose Sovereign Centre
  6. 9 North Somerset Local Plan motors forward
  7. 10 Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man

Two similar notices were served in Weston last month as two hand car-wash services also failed to adjust their services to the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Cllr Bell added: "My message to any businesses which flout the rules is clear - we will find you out and we will take appropriate action."

North Somerset Council
Coronavirus
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old Quarry

North Somerset Council

Weston Town Council secures future for the Old Town Quarry

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Vehicle charging point in Sand Bay

North Somerset's first vehicle charging point is installed

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon
Ahmed Chamlani, Omar Abdurahman and Numan Arif from London were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) for conspiring to supply class A drugs in the South Ward area of Weston-super-Mare.

Men jailed for 18 years over drug supply offences

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
L-shaped beige rendered one-level property with lawn in front and tree to the right

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Pretty five-bedroom home with views, grounds and outbuildings

By Karen Richards

person
Comments powered by Disqus