Window firm opens in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 April 2019

Staff and directors at new business Victorian Sliders. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A new firm has opened up in West Wick creating eight jobs.

Victorian Sliders is Europe's largest specialist manufacturer of PVC-U vertical sliding sash windows and the company has set up a new sales office and distribution hub in Red Lodge Business Park.

A spokesman for the company said: “We have already recruited from the local area over eight people and we are still looking for more superstars to join our growing team.

“I believe this is good news for Weston with all the doom and gloom of Brexit – we are looking forward to a bright future.”

The manufacturing company is based in Carmarthenshire, South Wales, but due to an increase in demand, the firm is expanding its sales and marketing operations.

Eight staff have been employed at the office in Warleys Lane so far and the firm is looking to expand further.

