Take part in our reader survey and help shape the future of your newspaper
- Credit: Archant
Today we are asking readers to help us shape our future - by giving your views on our newspapers and websites.
Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs – while reporting on the news.
And we realise, after such a tough year, priorities and what matters to you could have changed.
We’re always looking to improve and provide the best read possible, so we’re asking for your help to do just that by completing our survey – Your Paper, Your Voice.
We want you to tell us what you like and dislike about the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times, what you want us to do more of and what we should cut back on.
Your views will be valued highly and will help us shape the future of our content. Thank you.
Click on this link to take our survey.
