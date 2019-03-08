Advanced search

Volunteers wanted to create sensory garden for care home

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 April 2019

The courtyard which staff are hoping to turn into a nostalgic sensory area for residents.

The courtyard which staff are hoping to turn into a nostalgic sensory area for residents.

Archant

A care home is looking for green-fingered volunteers to create a sensory garden for residents.

Winscombe Hall Care Centre, in Winscombe Hill, wants to create a nostalgic garden to help people who are living with dementia.

Staff want to fill the courtyard with vegetable and herb beds, art work, comfortable seating, a bird table, bird boxes and hanging baskets.

More: Care home launches appeal to create sensory area.

Climbing roses, sweet peas, potted flowers, fairy lights and 1950s postcard style artwork will also help to create the sensory area.

The care home is also looking for volunteers who can spare time to chat to the residents who have a wide range of interests from canal boating, trains and gardening to wildlife and dress making.

Travel costs, will be reimbursed and volunteers will require a DBS certificate, which will be applied for by Winscombe Hall.

To find out more, contact Annie on 01934 843553 annie.cowell@cedarscaregroup.co.uk

