High Street retailer celebrates Valentine’s Day with charity fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 16:06 14 February 2019

Walker and Ling boss Sam Walker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Walker and Ling boss Sam Walker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Staff at a High Street shop will celebrate Valentine’s Day by fundraising for cause close to their hearts.

Fashion retailer Walker and Ling will launch a campaign to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

The campaign, which will begin tomorrow (Friday) and run throughout 2019, will raise money for the British Heart Foundation and promote awareness of the charity’s work.

Staff will wear red in honour of the charity and a cake sale and prize draw will be held at the shop on Friday.

Walker and Ling owner Sam Walker said: “The work of the British Heart Foundation is absolutely vital.

“Almost everyone has a connection to its life-saving research and anything we can do to help is worthwhile.”

Victoria Carswell, fundraising manager for the British Heart Foundation, said: “Walker and Ling’s campaign will help to raise awareness of the devastating impact of heart disease and how to protect against it.”

