A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air conditioning systems before re-opening.

Mendip District Council states businesses which have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to have increased levels of bacteria lying dormant in water systems, heightening the risk of people contracting Legionnaires’ disease.

The lung infection is a severe form of pneumonia, which people catch by inhaling droplets of water emitted by air conditioning units, shower heads or hot tubs.

The infection is not common, but its symptoms are similar to Covid-19 and include a high temperature, feverishness and chills, coughing, muscle pains, headaches and pneumonia.

Businesses were reminded to check and maintain these systems this month.

For information, contact the council’s environmental health team on 03003 038588 or email environmental.health@mendip.gov.uk





