Advanced search

Warning to Somerset businesses over increased risk of Legionnaires disease

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 May 2020

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air-con systems before re-opening.

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air-con systems before re-opening.

Pixabay

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air conditioning systems before re-opening.

Mendip District Council states businesses which have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to have increased levels of bacteria lying dormant in water systems, heightening the risk of people contracting Legionnaires’ disease.

The lung infection is a severe form of pneumonia, which people catch by inhaling droplets of water emitted by air conditioning units, shower heads or hot tubs.

The infection is not common, but its symptoms are similar to Covid-19 and include a high temperature, feverishness and chills, coughing, muscle pains, headaches and pneumonia.

Businesses were reminded to check and maintain these systems this month.

For information, contact the council’s environmental health team on 03003 038588 or email environmental.health@mendip.gov.uk





If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers pitch-up at Weston park

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Schools will reopen when it is ‘safe for all’

Pupils would be split into groups of 15, with one member of staff,.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers pitch-up at Weston park

Travellers have pitched-up at Clarence Park East in Weston. Picture: Gary Williams

Human bones found on cliff side

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Schools will reopen when it is ‘safe for all’

Pupils would be split into groups of 15, with one member of staff,.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Older patients encouraged to visit GP surgeries for medical conditions

The number of people over 75 who have visited GP surgeries during the pandemic has fallen dramatically.

Former Weston captain Kirk will always wonder ‘what if’ after missing out on play-offs in 2012/13

Ben Kirk.

Warning to Somerset businesses over increased risk of Legionnaires disease

A council is warning owners of buildings used by the public to service their water and air-con systems before re-opening.

Talking is biggest help for those who are struggling says Somerset captain Abell

Somerset's Tom Abell
Drive 24