Brean holiday centre named park of the year

A Brean holiday park has scooped a prestigious award.

The Warren Farm Holiday Centre was crowned Camping, Caravanning & Holiday Park of the Year at the Somerset Tourism Awards on Thursday (February 17).

The awards were announced in an online ceremony celebrating excellence in Somerset’s tourist industry.

Director of Warren Farm, Chris Harris, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have won Holiday Park of the Year.

"As a family business, we work hard to improve our facilities every year and ensure our customers can enjoy a fantastic holiday, making memories that will last a lifetime.

"It was an absolute honour to be shortlisted along with the other finalists, some of whom we met at an online event last week, and we were just blown away by the dedication and innovation on display.

"It really is a labour of love for all of us."

He thanked staff for their hard work at the site, which offers camping and touring pitches, as well as luxury static caravans and more.

"We wouldn't have received this accolade without the hard work of every single member of our team, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff who show up with a smile on their face and always go the extra mile, nothing is too much trouble," Chris said.

He added: "After a difficult couple of years for all of us, this award means so much. Many of our loyal customers return year after year, and we are so grateful for their support.

"This year we will be introducing hot tub holidays for the first time, and we continue to develop our en-suite seasonal touring pitches, which are proving really popular.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for the 2022 season when we re-open on March 25. It’s going to be a fun-filled, action-packed year."