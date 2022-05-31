New branch of webuyanycar opens in Weston

The new webuyanycar pod is opening at Weston Retail Park - Credit: webuyanycar

Anyone looking to sell their car quickly can do so after a new branch of webuyanycar opened in Weston.

The online car buying service has confirmed the opening of a new pod branch in the car park at Weston Retail Park.

The venue opens this week and promises better access for customers and meeting increasing demand from motorists looking to sell their vehicles.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: "Our latest opening in Weston-super-Mare is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the town and surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient."

Webuyanycar runs more than 500 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor via the webuyanycar website in less than 30 seconds.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised and celebrated British brands, employing more than 800 people.

Richard added: "We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

"Our new Weston branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time."

For more information visit webuyanycar.com.