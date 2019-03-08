Poll

KFC drive thru planned near Weston?

A KFC drive thru could be built in West Wick. Archant

A fast food giant has announced plans to build drive-thrus in North Somerset within the next 12 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

KFC has confirmed it is looking to build a drive-thru in West Wick, although a specific site has yet to be confirmed.

Worle's Homebase store will close in December and could be split into three retail units, with KFC under offer to fill one of the spaces.

There are two KFC restaurants in the Mercury patch, with a drive-thru at the Gallagher Retail Park in Weston and another at the Gordano Service Station, just off junction 19 of the M5.

KFC has plans to open a further 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 2020, with 18 'target locations' in the South West, including 'around the Clevedon and Portishead area'.

A KFC spokesman told the Mercury: "We are on the lookout for a brand-new site for Clevedon, Portishead and West Wick fans.

"Feathers crossed we'll have something sorted soon."