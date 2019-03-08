Advanced search

Poll

KFC drive thru planned near Weston?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 October 2019

A KFC drive thru could be built in West Wick.

A KFC drive thru could be built in West Wick.

Archant

A fast food giant has announced plans to build drive-thrus in North Somerset within the next 12 months.

KFC has confirmed it is looking to build a drive-thru in West Wick, although a specific site has yet to be confirmed.

Worle's Homebase store will close in December and could be split into three retail units, with KFC under offer to fill one of the spaces.

There are two KFC restaurants in the Mercury patch, with a drive-thru at the Gallagher Retail Park in Weston and another at the Gordano Service Station, just off junction 19 of the M5.

KFC has plans to open a further 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 2020, with 18 'target locations' in the South West, including 'around the Clevedon and Portishead area'.

A KFC spokesman told the Mercury: "We are on the lookout for a brand-new site for Clevedon, Portishead and West Wick fans.

"Feathers crossed we'll have something sorted soon."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Most Read

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset 48 Glasgow 42 (87-93 on agg)

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)

KFC drive thru planned near Weston?

A KFC drive thru could be built in West Wick.

CCG has ‘no intentions’ to sell Weston General Hospital

Julia Ross said the CCG has 'no intention' of selling Weston General Hospital.

Tennis: Febe serves up first place at Weston

Febe Kenna and Oliwier Lyczkowski

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists