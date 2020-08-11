Shop Local scheme to support businesses

People are being encouraged to use their local shops to help businesses. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

People across North Somerset are being encouraged to return to their high streets to support local shops this week.

The Government has launched Shop Local Week to encourage people to pop out to their favourite greengrocers, bakers, florists, butchers and independent shops to demonstrate their support for retailers.

The scheme, which runs until August 17, is aimed at supporting businesses after the lockdown and demonstrating how shops are safely welcoming customers back.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “We’ve all done the right things staying at home, now it’s time to get out and safely enjoy everything that’s available on our high streets by supporting our local businesses and getting our local economy back on its feet.”

Non-essential shops were able to reopen on June 15, with measures in place to protect staff and customers.

Safety measures include plastic screens at the tills and floor markings to keep shoppers two metres apart.

People must also wear face masks in indoor settings including shops, supermarkets, shopping centre, salons and banks.

The Government is keen to attract people back to shops safely to boost the economy, which has taken a huge hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sovereign Centre, in Weston, has put together a short film with students from Weston College called Welcome To Weston, highlighting the different independent retail shops, restaurants, bars, coffee shops and activities available in the town centre.

Jon Walton, Sovereign Centre manager, said: “We wanted to put something together that promotes what’s available on the high street, welcome the public back and highlight the characters behind the businesses.

“We’ve had great feedback from shoppers and businesses with a lot of positivity around our great independent sector.”

The Government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme is also running in August to encourage people back into restaurants and pubs by offering a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To find out what eateries are taking part, log on to www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant