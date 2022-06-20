Weston coach firm helps youngsters enjoy special day out

Dozens of schoolchildren got to take a walk on the wild side thanks to the work of a Weston charity and help from a town bus company.

Youngsters selected by four Weston primary schools travelled in comfort for a visit to the Longleat safari park, thanks to a helping hand from coach firm, Bakers Dolphin.

After a pandemic-enforced break for two years, the team at Bakers Dolphin once again supported Weston Rotary Club by taking the 32 children and their teachers for the fun-filled day out.

Each year, KidsOut, the fun and happiness charity set up by Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland, provides memorable fun days out for thousands of youngsters around the country aged between five and 11.

Weston Rotary Club member, Clive Morris, said: "These days are always a delight to be part of as they bring such joy to the children.

"It's been so disappointing that, because of the pandemic, we’ve been unable to go to Longleat for the past two years, but that made this trip even more special.

"Once again, we’re very grateful to Bakers Dolphin for helping to make the day such a success, getting us all to and from Longleat in safety and style."

Bakers Dolphin sales and marketing director, Amanda Harrington, said: "We have been involved with the Rotary KidsOut days for many years, and it’s always a pleasure to be part of an enjoyable day out for children who really deserve it.

"Our drivers always enjoy seeing delight on the faces of the children, and it’s very rewarding for them to know they’ve been part of a memorable day.

"It’s so nice to be able to return to Longleat again, and yet another sign that we are all truly on the post-pandemic road to recovery."

