Work begins on Weston's £20million broadband investment
- Credit: CityFibre
Weston residents and businesses will soon benefit from a private broadband investment in the town worth more than £20million.
Work has started in Hutton Moor, with the rest of the town set to follow. Kier Group is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf.
Kathryn Askew-Smith, from CityFibre, said: "Our digital infrastructure plays a crucial role in growing and protecting local economies; and even more so during these unprecedented times when connectivity is proving vital to residents, businesses and public services alike.”
Currently, fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) is used in 18 per cent of homes across the UK and is believed to be the best in connectivity for its speed and reliability.
North Somerset Council's executive for business, economy and employment, Mark Canniford, said: "This will bring many benefits to residents and businesses alike and create opportunities for our economy to grow and prosper well into the next generation.”
The council is working closely with CityFibre and Kier Group to manage disruption and ensure a fast roll-out.
The network is not yet live but residents can find out more by logging on to www.cityfibre.com/residential
