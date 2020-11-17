Weston businesses move online for second lockdown

Published: 9:23 AM November 17, 2020

More than 30 local businesses in Weston have started offering online, click and collect and delivery options during the second lockdown.

As non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants were forced to close their doors for the second time on November 5, many have moved online to stay competitive during the pandemic.

Under Government guidelines, non-essential businesses can still operate delivery and click and collect services.

A number of pubs, restaurants and businesses have gone digital this month in response to the lockdown.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “Businesses have been forced to change their pace of business incredibly quickly, meeting their customer base online.

“Even before the second lockdown, more people have been ordering their purchases online using a click and collect and delivery service.

“As the market changes, so must we. The council is working closely with external partners which are launching online platforms for local retailers.

“We’ll continue to support businesses to increase their digital presence and help them through this challenging time.”

Walker & Ling, in High Street, is just one of a number of shops now offering online shopping options to support its customers.

Owner Sam Walker said: “We’ve traded on Weston high street for nearly 120 years, and now we are trading online too.

"You have to keep moving to survive in business, and hopefully this will be the start of a fantastic new phase of our relationship with our customers across Weston and North Somerset.”

In addition to individual businesses offering online shopping options, other North Somerset towns have introduced local, digital shopping platforms.

Nailsea has developed its own online store for local retailers. Customers can find it by logging on to weareNailsea.co.uk

Customers can buy from a collection of traders from Clevedon’s Sunday Market by logging on to www.theclevedoncollective.com

A new online store for Weston is in development and organisers are looking for local retailers to join. For more details, log on to shoplocalwsm.co.uk

In addition, North Somerset Council has launched Made in North Somerset, a platform for food, drink, arts or crafts at made.innorthsomerset.co.uk