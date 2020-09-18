Advanced search

Weston businessman shortlisted for Great British Entrepreneur Awards accolade

PUBLISHED: 16:44 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 18 September 2020

Harry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry Parslow

Harry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry Parslow

Harry Parslow

A Weston businessman has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Harry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry ParslowHarry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry Parslow

Harry Parslow, who set-up his business TourLife five years ago when he was 18 years old, has been nominated for the Young Entrepreneur Of The Year award.

TourLife provides a tour management service for live performances, as well as videography, photography, streaming services and merchandise for those sets, including producing corporate videos for local businesses.

The business has also been live streaming church services for Great St Bartholomew in London and Brentwood Cathedral in Essex during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry said: “I’m delighted to be nominated, but it’s very much a reflection on the team that have helped build my vision for what the future of touring can look like.

Harry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry ParslowHarry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry Parslow

“This has been the toughest year in my professional life, so to get some form of recognition from such a sought after award helps against the imposter syndrome that many entrepreneurs face.”

TourLife has also recently expanded into a new office at Weston Gateway Business Park.

Harry added: “Having grown up in Somerset, I’m very proud to be running a business from Weston.

“I’ve always believed in doing everything in-house so we’ve grown a great team here and have focused on re-investing in the company. These have been challenging times for the music industry and over the coming months I will be focusing on trying to help independent artists in any way I can.

“I’m proud to be doing a job I love, proud of the team we have & proud to fly the flag for Weston when it comes to the music business. At such a tough time for the industry, it is great to have been recognised by being shortlisted for this award.”

This year’s winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on September 23.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset see off Steelbacks to keep Blast hopes alive

Tom Abell in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Artwork reflecting life in lockdown and seaside to brighten up towns

Culture Weston director, Fiona Matthews, alongside the final designs. Picture: Culture Weston

Cullen relishing 24 Hours of Le Mans return to race for first time with G-Drive APR

Ryan Cullen will race in G-Drive colours for the first time at 24 Hours of Le Mans. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Weston businessman shortlisted for Great British Entrepreneur Awards accolade

Harry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry Parslow

Property Spotlight: Five-bedroom family home with views

The impressive exterior.