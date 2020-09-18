Weston businessman shortlisted for Great British Entrepreneur Awards accolade

Harry Parslow has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Picture: Harry Parslow Harry Parslow

A Weston businessman has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Harry Parslow, who set-up his business TourLife five years ago when he was 18 years old, has been nominated for the Young Entrepreneur Of The Year award.

TourLife provides a tour management service for live performances, as well as videography, photography, streaming services and merchandise for those sets, including producing corporate videos for local businesses.

The business has also been live streaming church services for Great St Bartholomew in London and Brentwood Cathedral in Essex during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry said: “I’m delighted to be nominated, but it’s very much a reflection on the team that have helped build my vision for what the future of touring can look like.

“This has been the toughest year in my professional life, so to get some form of recognition from such a sought after award helps against the imposter syndrome that many entrepreneurs face.”

TourLife has also recently expanded into a new office at Weston Gateway Business Park.

Harry added: “Having grown up in Somerset, I’m very proud to be running a business from Weston.

“I’ve always believed in doing everything in-house so we’ve grown a great team here and have focused on re-investing in the company. These have been challenging times for the music industry and over the coming months I will be focusing on trying to help independent artists in any way I can.

“I’m proud to be doing a job I love, proud of the team we have & proud to fly the flag for Weston when it comes to the music business. At such a tough time for the industry, it is great to have been recognised by being shortlisted for this award.”

This year’s winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on September 23.