WSM nws 150p Right at Home memory walk

Published: 9:57 AM September 28, 2021

Staff from Right at Home taking part in the Memory Walk in Weston's prom. - Credit: Right at Home

Dedicated staff from a care company in Weston have raised hundreds of pounds for the Alzheimer’s Society with a sponsored walk.

Right At Home, which is based in Pastures Avenue, held a memory walk from the Grand Pier to Marine Lake to raise funds for the cause.

Colleagues, along with some of the clients they help, took part in the walk, raising £300 for the charity.

Right at Home staff offer support through companionship, personal care, medication, meal preparation and specialist dementia care.

The homecare company supports people across North Somerset by enabling them to live in their own homes.

All the money raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Society which supports people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

To donate to the cause, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rightathome2021