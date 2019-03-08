Weston High Street shop shuts down

Another business has closed in Weston High Street, as a difficult period for the town centre continues.

Carphone Warehouse is the latest shop to shut its doors for good as the town's retailers continue to endure testing times.

It follows April's closure of Weston's Marks & Spencer store, and several other shops have been lost in recent years.

Carphone Warehouse, which closed for the final time last week, has two other stores in Weston at the Flowerdown and Gallagher retail parks - and bosses insist no staff have lost their jobs.

A company spokesman said: "As part of our usual store review process, we decided to close our Carphone Warehouse store located in the High Street when its lease came to an end on May 15.

"All colleagues affected by this decision will be redeployed locally and fully supported throughout this process."