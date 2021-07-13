News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Home care provider named in top 20 across South West

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:41 PM July 13, 2021   
Director Mike Keig and Registered Care Manager Jenny Morton with Top 20 award 2021

Director Mike Keig and registered care manager Jenny Morton with top 20 award 2021. - Credit: Home Instead

A Weston care company has been recognised as one of the top 20 home care providers in the South West. 

Home Instead was commended at the annual Home Care Awards, based on reviews from service users and their family and friends. 

One of the reviews which helped Home Instead achieve the title was from Gill, who said her 94-year-old dad has always been 'exceptionally well looked after' by 'outstanding' care staff.

She added: "Thank you, Home Instead, for not only providing wonderful personal care but also a fantastic rapport with Dad, bringing just a few hours of laughter to his house each day.” 

Home Instead, in Worle High Street, provides care for people in their own homes, enabling them to live independently for longer. The company was previously called Home Instead Senior Care, but it has now shortened its name to Home Instead. 

Mike Keig, director of Home Instead Weston, said: "I am so proud to be the only provider, not only in Weston, but in fact the whole of North Somerset to win this award from such highly regarded independent review site. It is with huge appreciation to the whole team that our clients feel they enjoy the care they provide, so much.”

