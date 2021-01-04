Weston crisis management consultancy scoops two awards

Published: 12:00 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM January 4, 2021

A Weston business which trains in emergency safety and crisis management has been recognised for its work with two awards.

Otho, based in The Hive on Beaufighter Road, was made aware of its wins, alongside another award nomination, earlier this month.

The consultancy provides services both in the UK and across the world, though its overseas work has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, director Tony Thompson revealed.

He said: "‘We are absolutely delighted to receive these awards.

"The pandemic ended all our overseas work in 2020, and so we have been adapting to online working, which is ideal for much of our training."

Otho scooped the Emergency Management Consultancy of the Year award for the South West, handed out by Corporate LiveWire, as well as being named the nation's best Safety and Crisis Management Consultancy.

Otho has been shortlisted for a Somerset Business Award. - Credit: Somerset Business Awards

Mr Thompson also remains optimistic for the new year - after being shortlisted for an Outstanding Achievement award at the Somerset Business Awards in March.

He said: "We remain optimistic that later in 2021 we will be able to meet new clients around the world.

"These awards will certainly help us promote our brand in other countries."



