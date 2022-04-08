Weston firm unveils new £1.5m campus at Worle Parkway

Ascot Group chief executive Andrew Scott (Left), pictured with Weston's mayor, Cllr James Clayton, at the groups renovated business park in Worle. - Credit: Ascot Group

A marketing and media business in Weston has unveiled its newly renovated campus in Worle.

Ascot Group's new £1.5million 'state of the art' headquarters is located at Worle Parkway and will feature electric car charging points, fully equipped gym and 'well-stocked' bar for more than 100 staff.

At the VIP opening ceremony last week, more than 120 business leaders and officials welcomed the renovations including Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The campus is part of our company’s extensive ongoing investment to build a world-class marketing, media and technology business in the local area.

"Visitors were given an exclusive guided tour of the facilities, followed by a drinks reception and networking event.

"Spanning three sites and housing more than 100 staff, the new facilities will also include a brand-new recording studio, social space featuring an arcade machine and TV with streaming services and a high-tech music system.

"There is also an air exchange system that removes stale air and pumps in a steady stream of fresh, clean air. In addition to adaptive LED lighting that adjusts to external sunlight and a cycle park for staff."

Ascot Group unveiled its new business park at Worle Parkway. - Credit: Ascot Group

Chief executive of Ascot Group, Andrew Scott, said: "The Ascot Campus is the result of millions of pounds of investment and many years of hard work.

"We were delighted to finally open the doors to the wider business community.

"Since I set up Ascot Group in Weston more than 15 years ago, I passionately believed in the huge potential of our great town.

"Others sometimes struggle to see that potential - but for me, it's an excellent location and a wealth of untapped local talent which will make it the perfect place to do business.

"At our grand opening, we welcomed lots of people and showed them that there’s so much more to Weston than just tourism. It marked the first day of an exciting new adventure and this is only the start of our ambitions for the months and years ahead."

Ascot Group was founded in 2004 by Mr Scott and is one of the UK’s leading marketing, media and technology groups. Its offices include London and Bristol too.

Earlier this year the group welcomed 36 new employees on site.