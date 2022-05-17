Weston furniture shop shortlisted for national award

A multi-award winning furniture shop in Weston is in the running for another national accolade for the second year in a row.

Fullers Finer Furniture, Oxford Street, is a 37-year-old family-run carpenters which specialises in furniture for churches and other places of worship including homes and commercial businesses.

The shop has been nominated this year for the national Small Awards in the best self-employed small business owner category 'sole to sole'.

Fullers will contend with businesses up and down the country to show its 'tenacity up against the odds'

The competition judges companies on the best high street shop, sustainability, best new start-up and best service.

Fullers Furniture is now down to the final eight in the UK and hopes to bag the award at a prestigious ceremony held at Somerset House, London, on Thursday (May 19).

This is the second year Fullers has been nominated. The company was also shortlisted to the final five national businesses last year for the legacy award which judges the best generational family business.

Other category awards up for grabs this year include supply chain champion, heart of gold, mission possible and small business of the year for best overall small business.

Proprietor Paul Fuller, said: "I am extremely delighted to have been shortlisted for the Small Awards 2022, especially as this follows wins in the South West Prestige Awards, Midland Enterprise Awards and shortlisting for the Small Awards best legacy business last year.

"It's fantastic to see the hard work of myself and my team being recognised with these prestigious awards, and it's also great to achieve recognition for the business sector in Weston."

Fullers Furniture began life in town in 1985 when Paul rented a lock-up garage after completing his apprenticeship in Yatton.

Paul's wife Ruth and son Oliver now also work for the business, along with help from Paul's father before he died.

Some of the pieces Fullers create include Canterbury and York Lecterns, restoration work and complete refits.

Fullers Finer Furniture is located at The Old Coach House, 53b Oxford Street. To enquire about orders, visit its website at www.fullersfinerfurniture.co.uk/.