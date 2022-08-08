News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston's Grand Pier named in top 10 UK arcades

Paul Jones

Published: 9:18 AM August 8, 2022
Arcades are a traditional attraction for seaside visitors

Arcades are a traditional attraction for seaside visitors - Credit: Archant

Summer is the best time of the year for many to visit the seaside - and what better place to spend some time than the arcade?

Whether it's pushing 2p coins and prizes ever nearer the shelf, or racing virtual cars against friends and family, arcades are a staple of seaside entertainment.

Now, Bestcasinosites.net has searched the country to pinpoint how many machines each arcade has, to identify the biggest arcade complex in the UK.

And Weston's Grand Pier makes the top 10.

The seafront pier is rated number five on the list, making it the south west's largest arcade, with 312 machines, according to bestcasinosites.net's data.

Elsewhere in Somerset, Butlin's in Minehead ranks in ninth place, with 273 machines.

The full top 10 - including the number of machines - is:
1. Astro City - Essex - 589
2. Butlins Bognor Regis - West Sussex - 499
3. Golden Horseshoe - Hampshire - 402
4. Wellington Pier - Norfolk - 387
5. Grand Pier - Weston - 312
6. Sandown Pier - Isle of Wight - 299
7. Pontins Prestatyn - Denbighshire - 296
8. Lucky Strike - Lincolnshire - 274
9. Butlins Minehead - Somerset - 273
10. Skegness Pier - Lincolnshire - 269

