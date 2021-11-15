Hair loss clinic opens in Weston

Bald men of Weston can rejoice as a hair loss clinic has opened inside the town's Cowan House clinic.

Chloe Howe SMP will offer a more accessible service to people with its lift access and on-site parking compared to the business' Burnham-on-Sea premises.

Chloe revealed how pursuing a career in art led to her starting a business offering scalp micro pigmentation (SMP) services.

Chloe Howe SMP's Weston clinic. - Credit: Chloe Howe SMP

She said: "I have always had an interest in art, and I started painting portraits from a young age - I then started the business as I wanted to pursue a career in art.

"I wanted to find a profession where I could use my art in a positive way. SMP allows me to do this by helping people regain confidence.

"It also felt like a natural choice for me having grown up with my mum who was a talented hairdresser for more than 20 years."

SMP is a form of cosmetic tattooing to combat both male and female pattern baldness, Alopecia, thinning hair and scar camouflage.

The treatment works by implanting pigment into the upper dermal layer of the scalp, creating the illusion of new hair growth by replicating individual hair follicles.

Hair loss treatment performed by Chloe Howe SMP. - Credit: Chloe Howe SMP

Chloe Howe SMP told the Mercury it offers three services; hairline restoration, density for thinning hair and camouflage.

Chloe added: "I will be offering my treatments in Weston as I love working in the beautiful setting of Cowan House.

"Cowan House allows me to offer my treatments to all clients as the site offers a lift and on-site parking.

"I am also excited to bring something new to the area as my primary location will be in Burham."

Chloe Howe SMP has helped 'a variety of clients already including men and women of all ages' since opening in Weston.

Cowan House can be found in Ellenborough Park North, while Chloe's Burnham service is located in High Street.

For more information on the services, which has a 50 per cent off deal until the new year, log on to its website www.chloehowesmp.co.uk