Weston hair salon bags four places at finals of national competition

A hair salon in Weston has secured four finalist places at a national hairdressing competition.

Smartest 73 hair salon, on the Boulevard, has been shortlisted for four top awards at HJ’s British hairdressing awards.

The salon’s creative team have been finalised for the artistic team of the year, while two stylists, Jo Lomax and Steven Smart, will go head-to-head in the trend image of the year category.

Steven Smart was also shortlisted for the coveted regional award, Wales and south west hairdresser of the year.

The awards are an annual celebration of hairdressing excellence, recognising the remarkable achievements of stylists from across the UK.

The most anticipated award of the evening to be held in November, in London, will be the British hairdresser of the year, and is widely regarded as the industry’s greatest accolade.

Steven Smart said: "This is such a proud moment for us - these awards always bring together such exceptional talent and to see our salon and our names alongside those shortlisted is mind-blowing.

"We’d love to bring a trophy back to Weston and hope the judges will recognise the love and hard work that has gone into our collections."