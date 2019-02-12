Weston heating company closure sees seven full-time jobs lost

Financial difficulty has led a Weston heating company to close its doors just four months after opening.

Last week, Now Your Plumbing Department (NYPD) announced it had entered liquidation and would be closing its store in the Boulevard.

NYPD, which was previously based in Clevedon, opened in Weston on September 20.

The closure resulted in the loss of seven full-time jobs.

Hawkins Insolvency has been hired by the company to sell-off assets to pay NYPD’s creditors.

Insolvency practitioner Sam Hawkins said: “The company has been restructured a number of times by previous directors and accumulated a lot of debt.

“If you are affected by NYPD’s closure, we recommend you contact us on 01934 862877 for a free and confidential chat.”

The firm provided heating and boiler installation services to more than 600 homes across Weston, Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire.