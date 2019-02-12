Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston heating company closure sees seven full-time jobs lost

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 February 2019

Now Your Plumbing Department (NYPD) has closed its doors four months after opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Now Your Plumbing Department (NYPD) has closed its doors four months after opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Financial difficulty has led a Weston heating company to close its doors just four months after opening.

Last week, Now Your Plumbing Department (NYPD) announced it had entered liquidation and would be closing its store in the Boulevard.

NYPD, which was previously based in Clevedon, opened in Weston on September 20.

The closure resulted in the loss of seven full-time jobs.

Hawkins Insolvency has been hired by the company to sell-off assets to pay NYPD’s creditors.

Insolvency practitioner Sam Hawkins said: “The company has been restructured a number of times by previous directors and accumulated a lot of debt.

“If you are affected by NYPD’s closure, we recommend you contact us on 01934 862877 for a free and confidential chat.”

The firm provided heating and boiler installation services to more than 600 homes across Weston, Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car on side in a field after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston heating company closure sees seven full-time jobs lost

Now Your Plumbing Department (NYPD) has closed its doors four months after opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Weston ‘care premises’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. Picture: Google Maps

Flybmi cancels all flights from Bristol Airport after making ‘unavoidable’ announcement

The departures board at Bristol Airport after flybmi cancelled all its flights after going into administration. Picture: Press Association

New plans for Lord Nelson revealed

The Lord Nelson and it's massive fence at Cleeve.

Talented teen releases heartfelt single

Drew Kenhoe performing with her band.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists