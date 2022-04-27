Town centre shop celebrates 30 years in Weston

A town centre jewellers celebrated 30 years of trading in the Sovereign Centre this month.

National family-run business F Hinds first opened in the Sovereign Centre in 1992, where it has remained a firm fixture of the shopping mall for three decades.

First launched as an independent store in London 166 years ago, the chain now operates from 115 locations in England and Wales.

F Hinds sales director, Jeremy Hinds, said: "Congratulations to the team at Weston for helping the store achieve a wonderful milestone.

"We fully appreciate their hard work and efforts to bring the F.Hinds experience to our customers and I want to wish the team all the very best for the future."

One of the four staff members who work at the Weston store, said: "Our shop has been in the Sovereign Shopping Centre from the very beginning.

"We are so proud to have helped our local community to celebrate all their special moments in life and we look forward to continuing to serve the public for many more years to come."