Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday. Lily Newton-Browne

A new butchers has opened in Weston High Street.

Weston Meat Shack took over from Darrell's butchers in town, at 5-7 High Street, which thrived in the community for nearly a quarter of a century.

Darrell's closed in November, and owners of Weston Meat Shack, Mark Pearce, aged 43, and Craig Wall, aged 40, threw open the doors to their shop on Friday morning.

Mark owns three businesses in the South West, including Mark's Mobile Butchers, which serves communities in Bristol, Devon, Wales, London and Brighton.

He says Weston needs another butchers, and Mark is looking forward to serving people at the shop in future.

Mark said: "We opened on Friday and took on the lease to the building at the beginning of January.

"My business (Mark's Mobile Butchers) is based in Bristol, but we felt like setting up shop in Weston is the next best move.

"Three years ago, we started with nothing, and we did so well with the truck business we wanted to come into bricks and mortar.

"Weston needs another butchers - the only other shop in town is Palmers Quality Butchers, in Meadow Street, and we're around 100 meters down the road from there."

Mark says he knows Darrell Wood, from Darrell's butchers, well, including the owners of Worle Village Butchers, which announced on social media it was closing at the start of the new year.

Mark said: "We're offering similar products to Darrell's, but just a little bit cheaper, and we will be selling to people at wholesale prices.

"Weston is a town where people don't earn high incomes, and our butchers is a place where working-class families can buy high-quality meats for fair prices.

"It's for working people who want to buy good produce, who don't have to go to the supermarkets to make it more affordable."

Weston Meat Shack sells a variety of food, including chicken, pork, beef, lamb, gammon and fish.

The shop also sells bacon butties and protein packs, and has offered to pay the cost of people's High Street parking for an hour who shop at the store.

Weston Meat Shack opens Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-6pm, and 9am-6pm on Saturdays.