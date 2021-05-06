News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury building up for sale

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021   
Views Weston Mercury building.

The Weston Mercury building was opened in 1885. - Credit: Archant

The Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times office is up for sale as the company looks to relocate in Weston. 

Archant, which owns the iconic listed building, is selling the town centre office following a property review. 

Staff from the Mercury and Times will be moving to a new site in the town once a suitable office has been found. 

Editor Vicky Angear said: “Even though we will be moving out of our office in the town centre, we want to stress that we remain committed to a future in Weston.  

"The search is now on for new premises, as we look for a site in Weston at the heart of the communities we serve." 

Weston Mercury Building.

The building was designed by Hans Price. - Credit: Archant

The Weston Mercury office was designed by Hans Price and opened in July 1885.

The front of the building is grade II-listed and features a bell tower. A modern extension has been added onto the rear, with rooms set across four floors. 

More: History of the Weston Mercury office in pictures.

The Weston Mercury building is being marketed by Alder King Property Consultants. 

