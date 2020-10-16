Advanced search

Shop Local campaign launching next week

PUBLISHED: 11:29 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 16 October 2020

The Mercury is launching its Shop Local campaign next week. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The Weston Mercury is celebrating local businesses with its #ShopLocal campaign launching next week.

We will be highlighting the fantastic independent shops and businesses in our communities over the coming weeks so shoppers can find out what is on offer across North Somerset.

Shops have been hit hard by the pandemic and we want to help retailers to attract more people into their stores in the run up to Christmas.

We have been contacting lots of businesses to find out more about their products and services and how they have adapted the way they work to ensure customers and staff are safe.

If you would like to us to contact your business, please send an email to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk or call 01934 422500.

