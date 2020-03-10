Weston opticians join forces

Two independent Weston opticians have merged their practices.

Optika Opticians and Conway Opticians, located on the High Street and the Boulevard, respectively, joined forces on March 2 and will trade from the Optika site.

To accommodate the move, Optika is expanding its facilities, giving current and new patients access to greater choice, improved technology and an extended range of frames.

All the records from Conway Opticians' patients, including spectacle and contact lens details and supply, have been transferred to the new practice.

Familiar faces from both practices, including Conway Opticians' owner and founder Paula Conway, will remain at the practice and continue to lend expertise to patients.

Paula, who established Conway Opticians in 2009, is relishing the challenges ahead.

She said: 'This merger introduces our current patients to the highest level of modern equipment available, in addition to an improved level of designer brands, range of frames and contact lenses.

'Although we will be moving sites, we're delighted we'll still be just a couple of streets away. We're excited to get started, delivering the best possible care to our loyal and valued patients.

'The combination of two excellent teams is the perfect recipe to create what I know will be Weston's premier independent eyecare destination.'

2020 marks an exciting milestone for Optika Opticians, as the practice is also celebrating its 15th year in business.

Optika Opticians Optometrist and founder Alison Harwood said: 'This is an incredibly exciting time for both our team and Weston-super-Mare as a whole.

'We are extremely proud to be working with Paula in a move that will allow us to continue to look after the eye health of our loyal clientele in one location.

'Our combined passion for eyecare means patients can expect a best-in-class experience whilst taking advantage of our extensive choice of eyewear.

'As always, patients can expect a professional and friendly experience for the entire family.

'My team cannot wait to welcome Conway's loyal and dedicated patient base, and we can guarantee they will receive a warm welcome.'